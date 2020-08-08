Need to study low death rate in slums: TIFR on sero survey

mumbai

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 01:03 IST

Even though the sero survey of three civic wards showed higher (57%) prevalence of Covid infection, where residents silently recovered thanks to antibodies, in slums compared to residential areas (16%), the overall fatality rate of these wards has been similar to the rest of the city, a finding which researchers from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) feel needs to be studied further.

The three wards – M-West (Tilaknagar and Chembur), F-North (Matunga, Sion and Wadala) and R-North (Dahisar and Mandapeshwar) – have a fatality rate of 7.87%, 5.85% and 4.27%, respectively. The city’s overall fatality rate is 5.53%. Slums comprise 73.8% of the area in F-North ward, 75.3% in M-West ward and 60% in R-North ward. The segregated data of fatality rates in slums and non-slum areas in these wards is not available.

As per data of the antibody survey shared by TIFR, 4,234 individuals were randomly surveyed in the slums, while swab samples were collected from every fourth building in non-slum areas. F-North ward topped in the presence of antibodies, in 1,240 of the 2,144 people tested, in slums. In M-West ward, 860 of the 1,518 people surveyed in slums came positive. In R-North ward, 292 of the 572 people came positive.

Ullas S Kolthur, principal investigator of the survey, and researcher Sandeep Juneja spoke in-depth on the findings of the sero-survey via an online discussion on Friday. “If we see the fatality rate, it is almost similar to the cumulative death rate of Mumbai. We are unsure of the reason behind such few deaths in slums despite such a huge infection rate. This can be because a large portion of the infected patients were young who recovered properly. We need more research on it,” said Juneja, professor and dean, school of technology and computer science, TIFR.

On July 3, the civic body in collaboration with NITI-Aayog and TIFR started sero surveillance in which a group of individuals undergo blood tests to detect the presence of Immunoglobulin-G (IgG) antibodies. IgG antibodies are produced by the body’s immune system on being exposed to a virus. A sero-survey helps identify individuals who were previously infected with the virus, but developed antibodies and recovered. Although the estimated target was 10,000 blood samples, the ongoing monsoon restricted the collection process to 6,936 samples, said a health officer from BMC. The civic body has also run an antibody test on 1,000 health workers, results of which are awaited.

Kolthur and Juneja said their initial target was to collect the same number of samples from both slum and non-slum areas in the three wards. But due to resistance from citizens in residential areas, they failed to meet the target. Only 10% individuals from residential areas gave their consent for the survey, while almost 80% slum dwellers cooperated with the researchers. As BMC plans to start the second phase of the sero-survey, researchers have requested people to cooperate. “There is a lot of speculation among people residing in non-slum areas. When we enter to collect samples, they protest. In some areas, we had to convince society members through our own personal contacts. As it is a population-based study, people have to help and trust us,” said Kolthur, professor at the department of biological sciences, TIFR.

Juneja while discussing the sero-survey findings revealed that 90% of the people surveyed in the slums didn’t have access to personal toilets. “There is a need to focus more on increasing toilets in the slums in the future as community toilets are extremely infectious. In residential areas, only 30% of the people didn’t have personal toilets,” he said.

Dr Abhijit More, co-convenor, Jan Aarogya Abhiyan, said, “When infection started spreading in the slums of Mumbai, ward officers installed plastic makeshift toilets for the quarantined and high-risk contacts which helped stop the spread of the virus. We need to incorporate this idea while upgrading Mumbai and surrounding satellite areas.”