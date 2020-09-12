NGO claims chemicals used for fishing in Ulhas River, marine life affected

mumbai

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 01:43 IST

After noticing various instances of chemicals being used for fishing in Ulhas River, members of the Ulhasnadi Bachao Kruti Samiti (UBKS) have requested those residing along the banks of the river to not use such chemicals.

They have threatened to register a complaint against those who are found indulging in any such activity. These chemicals are gravely affecting the marine life in the river, claimed the NGO.

Ravindra Lingayat, a volunteer at UBKS, said, “We have noticed that there are chemicals in the water that are destroying marine life. There are people who throw gelatin into the water, creating shock waves and affecting marine life. They then take these fishes for sale. It will affect those consuming these fish as well; hence, we plan to keep a vigil on them.”

Most of these incidents have taken place near the Mohena dam stretch. Another volunteer at UBKS, Ashwin Bhoir, said: “During the lockdown, with less effluents released into the water body, the Ulhas River had seen increased marine life. After almost a decade, the Koli community in Ulhasnagar had started fishing again in this clear water. However, some people are using chemicals to fish and destroy marine life.”

The UBKS was started on May 1, 2019 by a group of local residents and environment activists. Their aim was to regenerate the river and save it from pollution and water theft. They regularly conduct cleaning activities along the river banks and have been creating awareness about sanitation and conservation of the river.

Shankar Waghmare, Regional Officer (additional charge), Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, said, “We have not yet received any complaint but whether there is such a situation, we shall investigate.”