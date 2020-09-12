e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / NGO claims chemicals used for fishing in Ulhas River, marine life affected

NGO claims chemicals used for fishing in Ulhas River, marine life affected

mumbai Updated: Sep 12, 2020 01:43 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
         

After noticing various instances of chemicals being used for fishing in Ulhas River, members of the Ulhasnadi Bachao Kruti Samiti (UBKS) have requested those residing along the banks of the river to not use such chemicals.

They have threatened to register a complaint against those who are found indulging in any such activity. These chemicals are gravely affecting the marine life in the river, claimed the NGO.

Ravindra Lingayat, a volunteer at UBKS, said, “We have noticed that there are chemicals in the water that are destroying marine life. There are people who throw gelatin into the water, creating shock waves and affecting marine life. They then take these fishes for sale. It will affect those consuming these fish as well; hence, we plan to keep a vigil on them.”

Most of these incidents have taken place near the Mohena dam stretch. Another volunteer at UBKS, Ashwin Bhoir, said: “During the lockdown, with less effluents released into the water body, the Ulhas River had seen increased marine life. After almost a decade, the Koli community in Ulhasnagar had started fishing again in this clear water. However, some people are using chemicals to fish and destroy marine life.”

The UBKS was started on May 1, 2019 by a group of local residents and environment activists. Their aim was to regenerate the river and save it from pollution and water theft. They regularly conduct cleaning activities along the river banks and have been creating awareness about sanitation and conservation of the river.

Shankar Waghmare, Regional Officer (additional charge), Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, said, “We have not yet received any complaint but whether there is such a situation, we shall investigate.”

top news
Delhi Metro to resume normal timings of 6am to 11pm from today
Delhi Metro to resume normal timings of 6am to 11pm from today
Key changes, boost to Team Rahul as Congress rejigs panels
Key changes, boost to Team Rahul as Congress rejigs panels
‘BJP won’t rest till Sushant Singh Rajput gets justice’: Fadnavis
‘BJP won’t rest till Sushant Singh Rajput gets justice’: Fadnavis
‘China to hand over 5 missing Arunachal men tomorrow’: Kiren Rijiju
‘China to hand over 5 missing Arunachal men tomorrow’: Kiren Rijiju
‘Pranayam, regular exercise’: Goa CM Pramod Sawant on his Covid ‘recovery’
‘Pranayam, regular exercise’: Goa CM Pramod Sawant on his Covid ‘recovery’
MP man died by suicide 15 days after wedding, wife also attempts; survives
MP man died by suicide 15 days after wedding, wife also attempts; survives
Will take Covid-19 vaccine on your show: Ivanka accepts TV host’s challenge
Will take Covid-19 vaccine on your show: Ivanka accepts TV host’s challenge
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In