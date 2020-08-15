NGT asks four firms to pay ₹286 crore for polluting Mahul

mumbai

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 00:18 IST

Four industrial firms in the Mahul-Chembur area have been directed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to pay ₹286.2 crore as compensation for environmental damage caused by air pollution over five years. The bench was hearing a 2014 application that sought the closure of an industrial firm located less than 10 metres from Mahul and Ambapada.

In an order published on Thursday, the NGT principal bench headed by chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel directed Aegis Logistics Limited (ALL) to pay ₹142 crore; Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., ₹76.5 crore; Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., ₹67.5 crore; and Sea Lord Containers Limited (SLCL), ₹ 0.2 crore, as compensation. The 2014 application, filed by Charudatt Koli, Dayaram Mahulkar, Mohan Mhatre and Dattaram Koli, had sought the closure of SLCL, which is an additional unit of ALL.

The compensation amount was based on calculations (see box) made under a report from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in-house technical committee. The matter was heard by the bench on June 30 and the order was published on Thursday.

“While it is true that there may be many reasons for presence of VOCs [volatile organic compounds] in the atmosphere like vehicular emissions, etc., it cannot be denied that the said four companies contribute substantially and predominantly to the VOCs in Mahul and Ambapada villages. The prolonged exposure… may weaken lungs and other organs. Conditions prevailing in the area are sometimes likened to that of a ‘gas chamber’,” read NGT’s order.

VOCs – including benzene, toluene, xylene, ethyl benzene – are harmful toxic pollutants that cause exposure-related health effects in human beings. Among the major contributors to air pollution in Chembur are logistic services storing oil, gas and chemical items; and oil companies releasing VOCs during loading, storage and unloading or handling of hazardous chemicals at various stages.

While directing the firms to submit the funds to different accounts, NGT has directed the constitution of a 10-member joint committee to prepare an action plan for pollution abatement over not more than five years and address health problems of inhabitants due to air pollution in the Mahul-Chembur area. The committee comprises two senior nominees of the CPCB; a Union environment ministry representative; a Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) member; a nominee from the state health secretary; a Mumbai district collector; and representatives of National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and King Edward Memorial Hospital. MPCB will be the nodal agency.

“The amount to the extent of compensation determined (₹286.2 crore) will be made available for the plan to be executed by the respondents themselves or otherwise as may be decided by the committee from time to time,” the order read.

Koli said their demand for SLCL’s closure stands. “₹286 crore is minimal against actual VOC emissions calculated by experts in their report. Industries claim to use the best available technology to control VOC emissions, but if pollution levels have been this high, then one can imagine the extent of exposure to residents and allied health impact,” he said.

“Through a series of orders were passed over the years, including similar plans directing MPCB to come up with restoration measures, nothing has happened. Residents continue to breathe polluted air,” said Mahulkar.