NM, Mithibai release merit list for minority admissions

mumbai

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 22:48 IST

Two prominent colleges in Vile Parle - Narsee Monjee (NM) and Mithibai - released their first merit list for admissions to first-year junior college (FYJC), under the Gujarati minority quota on Monday.

At NM College, the cut-off for the commerce stream under the first list rose from 89.8% in 2019 to 92% this year. Mithibai College closed its first minority list for commerce at 89.40% as opposed to 86% in 2019. The cut off for arts is 81.60%, while that for general science is 62.50% a jump from 2019 wherein it was 78% and 62% respectively.

Other prominent minority colleges like Sophia, Jai Hind and KC colleges have allowed students to take walk-in admissions under the minority quota. These colleges have uploaded a detailed schedule of the admission timeline on their official websites.

Colleges have to complete the admission process for various quotas like the minority, management and inhouse by August 22. From August 23, regular admission rounds would begin.

“We are helping colleges finish their quota admissions easily by sharing student data. This helps both colleges and students especially in the current situation where admissions should be zero-contact,” said an official from the state education department.

Until Monday evening, more than 1.76 lakh students had filled part-two of their admission forms which includes marking their college preferences.