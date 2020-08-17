e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / NM, Mithibai release merit list for minority admissions

NM, Mithibai release merit list for minority admissions

mumbai Updated: Aug 17, 2020 22:48 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

Two prominent colleges in Vile Parle - Narsee Monjee (NM) and Mithibai - released their first merit list for admissions to first-year junior college (FYJC), under the Gujarati minority quota on Monday.

At NM College, the cut-off for the commerce stream under the first list rose from 89.8% in 2019 to 92% this year. Mithibai College closed its first minority list for commerce at 89.40% as opposed to 86% in 2019. The cut off for arts is 81.60%, while that for general science is 62.50% a jump from 2019 wherein it was 78% and 62% respectively.

Other prominent minority colleges like Sophia, Jai Hind and KC colleges have allowed students to take walk-in admissions under the minority quota. These colleges have uploaded a detailed schedule of the admission timeline on their official websites.

Colleges have to complete the admission process for various quotas like the minority, management and inhouse by August 22. From August 23, regular admission rounds would begin.

“We are helping colleges finish their quota admissions easily by sharing student data. This helps both colleges and students especially in the current situation where admissions should be zero-contact,” said an official from the state education department.

Until Monday evening, more than 1.76 lakh students had filled part-two of their admission forms which includes marking their college preferences.

top news
Donald Trump’s plane nearly hit by small drone: Reports
Donald Trump’s plane nearly hit by small drone: Reports
US using national security as excuse to bring down non-American companies: China
US using national security as excuse to bring down non-American companies: China
In first meet after border row, India-Nepal decide to accelerate projects
In first meet after border row, India-Nepal decide to accelerate projects
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Three hurt as man sets fire to a car after locking them in it in Andhra’s Vijayawada
Three hurt as man sets fire to a car after locking them in it in Andhra’s Vijayawada
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
Contempt action sought against Swara Bhasker for Ayodhya judgment remarks
Contempt action sought against Swara Bhasker for Ayodhya judgment remarks
Trump vs Biden | How USA elects President; differences with Indian poll system
Trump vs Biden | How USA elects President; differences with Indian poll system
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In