e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / No NAAC grade for University of Mumbai this year as well

No NAAC grade for University of Mumbai this year as well

mumbai Updated: Sep 16, 2020 01:02 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Shreya Bhandary
         

The long-awaited National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grade for the University of Mumbai (MU) will remain elusive in the 2020-21 academic year as well. Officials from the varsity confirmed that the process of submitting the self study report (SSR) had to be re-started after the process was left incomplete in March due to the lockdown.

Once the SSR is submitted, a peer team from the NAAC committee visits the university to verify the details submitted in the application. Thereafter, the committee is expected to take around six months to announce the university’s new grade, which makes it impossible for MU’s NAAC grading process to be completed in the current academic year.

An MU official said that by December 2019, the varsity had submitted the institutional information for quality assessment (IIQA) and the same was approved by the apex grading body. “We had started the process of uploading the SSR early this year. The process was almost 95% complete when the pandemic led to a national lockdown. All our work had to be stopped and eventually, the apex body asked us to restart submitting our SSR as the previous documents could not be saved due to its incomplete status,” said an MU spokesperson.

While IIQA is a document recording the university’s compliance with the criteria and policies of the NAAC committee, SSR is a self-evaluation identifying strengths and rectifying deficiencies.

NAAC accreditation is a performance indicator for higher educational institutes and is mandatory for funds from Central agencies. The university was given a ‘Grade A’ score by NAAC in 2012, which expired on April 20, 2017. Since then, MU has failed to apply for re-accreditation. In the absence of a NAAC grade, the university has lost out on grants worth crores of rupees from the Centre, and dropped in annual national and global rankings.

“The fact that the university sat on the re-application process in 2017 itself was a big mistake but not having managed to complete this process for three years now is unacceptable. Several students have suffered over the years and we hope the problem ends soon,” said Vaibhav Narwade, a senate member of the university.

top news
India responds to UN human rights chief’s criticism of situation in Kashmir
India responds to UN human rights chief’s criticism of situation in Kashmir
In response to China’s actions, Indian troops ready for long haul in Ladakh
In response to China’s actions, Indian troops ready for long haul in Ladakh
Ajit Doval walks out of SCO meet of NSAs over ‘fictitious’ Pak map that violates norms
Ajit Doval walks out of SCO meet of NSAs over ‘fictitious’ Pak map that violates norms
India elected to three key UN bodies
India elected to three key UN bodies
‘To vilify Muslims’: Supreme Court stops Sudarshan TV show on UPSC exam
‘To vilify Muslims’: Supreme Court stops Sudarshan TV show on UPSC exam
‘May alert others, destroy evidence’: Why Rhea Chakraborty didn’t get bail
‘May alert others, destroy evidence’: Why Rhea Chakraborty didn’t get bail
Questions on BJP win, PM Modi, quota in MP varsity paper irk Congress
Questions on BJP win, PM Modi, quota in MP varsity paper irk Congress
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyRahul GandhiDelhi sero surveyKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In