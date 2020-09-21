e-paper
No ongoing work during BMC inspection of Mumbai bungalow: Kangana Ranaut states in her rejoinder to BMC affidavit

mumbai Updated: Sep 21, 2020 22:38 IST
K A Y Dodhiya
K A Y Dodhiya
         

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday alleged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had acted with malicious intent when it undertook demolition work at her bungalow in Bandra on September 9. In her rejoinder to the affidavit previously filed by BMC, Ranaut claimed there were discrepancies in BMC’s affidavit and that no substantial alterations had been underway when the bungalow was inspected on September 7 by the concerned officer. The case will be heard next on September 22.

Last week, BMC had filed an affidavit in Bombay high court (HC), opposing Ranaut’s plea challenging the demolition work carried out by the civic body at her premises and demanding Rs 2 crore in damages. BMC had stated Ranaut undertook unauthorised additions and alterations to her bungalow. The demolition was stayed by HC and Ranaut was allowed to amend her petition. In addition to demanding Rs 2 crore as compensation, Rananut said BMC had damaged nearly 40% of her bungalow and other movable assets.

On Monday, Ranaut submitted her rejoinder, filed through advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, pointing out alleged discrepancies on BMC’s part and accusing the civic body of attempting to cover up its illegal action by misinterpreting the amended petition she’d filed. In her rejoinder, Ranaut said BMC had failed to prove its allegations as it had not attached any photographs, which should have been taken when the designated officer inspected Ranaut’s property on September 7. She said this pointed to high-handed action by BMC. Ranaut further claimed that designer Manish Malhotra, who owns the adjoining bungalow, was given seven days to respond after BMC found similar alleged violations on his property, but Ranaut was given only 24 hours. Ranaut has also questioned BMC’s procedure and claims, alleging malicious intent.

Ranaut’s petition is likely to come up for hearing before the bench headed by justice SJ Kathawalla on September 22.

