No relief for car owner who flouted parking norms at Chandivli

An illegally parked Honda City, which was locked down by the civic body, has stayed put at Chandivli Road since July 7, the day the civic body started imposing heavy fines for the violation. The owner of the car has approached the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), seeking either a waiver with a warning or a reduction in the fine. However, the BMC has refused to entertain his plea.

Earlier this month, the civic body introduced fines, starting at Rs. 8,300, for illegal parking of two-wheelers and four-wheelers within 500 metres of public parking lots (PPLs). The car, worth Rs.10 lakh, was parked outside a multi-level public parking lot at Chandivli Road on July 7.

“The day the revised fines were introduced, the civic body locked the car using a wheel clamp and the owner was fined Rs.10,000. Since then, the car owner has been negotiating the penalty, but BMC officials have been adamant,” said a staffer of the PPL at Powai, adding that at least two vehicles are fined everyday.

A local shop owner said that the number of illegally parked cars in the area have visibly reduced since the revised fares were introduced. “People now ensure that they use the dedicated parking space. Recently, a four-wheeler driver parked his vehicle by the road for barely three minutes when he got down to buy a samosa. However, he ended up getting fined Rs. 10,000,” the shop owner said.

