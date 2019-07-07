No water supply in parts of Mumbai on July 9 and 10

There will be no water supply in several parts of the city on Tuesday (July 9) and Wednesday (July 10), as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to carry out repair work on water pipelines at Powai and Mahim.

The areas that will be affected are Chakala, JB Nagar, Marol and Sahar village in Andheri East; Matunga labour camp; Mahim; parts of Bandra; and Dharavi.

At Powai, the civic body will fix leakages in the pipeline that brings water from Tansa lake, while at Mahim, the BMC will replace the pipeline that is connected to Vaitarna lake.

Keeping in mind the 10 per cent water cut, which is already in place across the city since last year, the civic body has appealed to citizens of three wards (K-East, H-East and G-North) to preserve water for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Earlier, on June 14 and 15, too, several areas in Mumbai faced a 15-20 per cent water cut owing to a technical fault at Bhatsa dam.

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 01:06 IST