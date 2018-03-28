No work for blacklisted garbage contractors, says Mumbai civic body

After councillors in the standing committee raised an objection against awarding contracts to blacklisted contractors, the BMC has clarified that the two recently-blacklisted contractors for garbage transport will not be given new contracts.

The two companies were found mixing debris with garbage, increasing its weight by more than five times.

The solid waste management department said there were other contractors who were found mixing debris, but did not gain financially, and hence have not been blacklisted. A senior official said, “Some of the contractors had no financial benefit in mixing debris. They have been fined.”

The civic body has also claimed to have saved up to 23 percent in cost for the seven -year garbage transport contract compared to the earlier contract of 2012. Another official said, “We are getting modernised vehicles at reasonable rates. This is beneficial for the administration as we are saving a lot on a seven-year contract.”