Non-Covid OPDs at civic-run hospitals witness low footfall

mumbai Updated: Aug 16, 2020 23:41 IST
Despite restarting out-patient departments (OPD) for non-Covid patients at BYL Nair and King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospitals, as the pandemic curve continues to flatten in the city, footfall has fallen below 80% as compared to pre-Covid days.

Civic officials have attributed the drop in patients to the fear of contracting the novel coronavirus infection at civic-run hospitals.

“Another reason for lesser footfall is restrictions on local train services since major civic hospitals get patients from far-off areas like Vasai and Virar. We have also witnessed that residents prefer local private clinics over civic hospitals,” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner.

With many recovered Covid-19 patients complaining of lung fibrosis, diabetes, hypertension and breathlessness, KEM Hospital will start its post-Covid OPD by August 19 for such patients, said a health officer from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Cardiologists, pulmonologists and diabetologists among other specialists will attend to patients at the OPD.

Before the Covid outbreak, 1,500-bed KEM Hospital recorded 7,000 OPD patients daily, while Nair Hospital received over 4,000 patients. After Covid-19 struck, the hospitals had to close down their OPD services to avoid any possible spread of the infection to non-Covid patients. After five months, the hospitals opened their OPDs in the first week of August.

Dr Shailesh Mohite, dean of Nair Hospital, said, “Considering our hospital was a dedicated Covid care hospital, people are still scared to come here for non-Covid diagnosis. We are receiving 20% of the total footfall we used to receive pre-Covid.”

Similarly, KEM Hospital has witnessed a 70% decline in patient footfall, said dean Dr Hemant Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital, which is a partially-converted Covid-19 hospital, has been receiving the most number of non-Covid patients in their OPD. For the last two months, the hospital has been running two separate OPDs — a fever clinic for suspected Covid-19 patients and a general OPD. Till the first week of July, they were receiving around 200 patients daily; the number has shot up to more than 1,000 this month.

“As people are scared to visit other major hospitals, all of them are coming to our hospital for diagnosis. We have kept over 250 beds for non-Covid patients,” said Dr Pinakin Gujjar, hospital dean.

Lokmanya Tilak General Hospital, also known as Sion hospital, is set to start its non-Covid OPD by the next weekend. “All civic-run hospitals will have two OPDs – one for suspected Covid-19 patients and the other for general patients. Their entry and exit points will be different. Hospitals have been instructed about the required changes to be maintained until this pandemic gets over,” said Kakani.

