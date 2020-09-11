e-paper
Not many in Maharashtra adept at construction work, authorities find

Labourers from Maharashtra are more equipped for industrial or factory works, MMRDA chief said

mumbai Updated: Sep 11, 2020 10:51 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
There was an exodus of migrant workers from Mumbai following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak and its resultant lockdown restrictions for over two months.
There was an exodus of migrant workers from Mumbai following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak and its resultant lockdown restrictions for over two months.
         

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has found that many people from Maharashtra are not adept at construction work.

The search had started after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had asked the authorities to employ “sons of the soil” for the construction work for the ongoing Metro Rail projects and not depend on migrant workers.

At present, around 200 people from Maharashtra are employed at the Metro 2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro 7 (Dahisar East-Andheri East) sites.

Altogether, 6,332 workers are engaged at various Metro Rail construction sites in Mumbai.

In June, the MMRDA had released a requirement for 16,000 construction workers at its sites following the CM’s instructions.

“Labourers from Maharashtra are more equipped for industrial or factory works,” said RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, at a press conference on Thursday.

He said the authorities would make arrangements to ferry construction labourers from other states such as Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Around 60% of migrant labourers had left Mumbai after nationwide lockdown restrictions were enforced from March 25 in a bid to contain the spread of the viral outbreak. The lockdown has also led to delays in the Metro Rail construction work.

The two Metro Rail lines --- 2A and 7 ---- that were to be operational by December are likely to become functional by May next year.

Rajeev said Maharashtra chief secretary had also written to the Railway Board recently to arrange for special trains to ferry migrant construction workers to Mumbai.

