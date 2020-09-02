e-paper
One booked for morphing Mumbai police chief's tweet

One booked for morphing Mumbai police chief’s tweet

mumbai Updated: Sep 02, 2020 23:56 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
         

Mumbai cyber police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person who used a morphed image to show that commissioner of police Mumbai Param Bir Singh liked a tweet which was derogatory in nature. Actor Kangana Ranaut had on Tuesday slammed the Mumbai Police chief and had shared the screenshot of the same on her Twitter page.

Ranaut on Tuesday night tweeted, “Liking derogatory tweets about people who are fighting against the murderers of Sushant, instead of condemning public teasing and bullying like this @CPMumbaiPolice is encouraging it, @MumbaiPolice has hit all time low ... SHAME !!”

Post this, many citizens slammed the police chief for supporting an offensive post.

A senior police officer said, “Mumbai cyber police probed the matter and found that someone used a morphed image to show that commissioner of police, Mumbai, liked a derogatory tweet about the actor. The commissioner had never liked any such tweet.”

The police have registered a first information report (FIR) against the unknown person under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and have begun an investigation, confirmed Dr Rashmi Karandikar, deputy commissioner of police, cyber.

