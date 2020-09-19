Only 64% of eligible students across India register for JEE-Advance this year

mumbai

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 00:03 IST

Only 64% students eligible to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced registered for the examination this year. While of the top 2.5 lakh students who cleared JEE-Main were eligible for the examination this year, only 1.6 lakh students finished the registration process by Friday evening.

“Most students who apply for JEE-Advanced are those who have scored very well and sure of making it into an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) of their choice. Students no more waste their time and effort by preparing and appearing for JEE-Advanced if they know they could get through a private engineering institute with their Class 12 and common entrance test scores closer home,” said a senior professor from IIT-Bombay.

Last year, over 1.75 lakh students across the country of the top 2.45 lakh students who cleared the JEE-Main exam had registered for the examination. In 2018, of the top 2.31 lakh JEE-Main eligible candidates, only 1.64 lakh candidates had registered for JEE-Advance and in 2017, around 1.71 lakh of the 2.20 lakh eligible candidates had registered for JEE-Advanced exam.

“Most engineering aspirants from larger metro cities are aware of options they have of engineering colleges closer home and the advantage of off-campus training they receive through internships and other temporary jobs. The overall growth along with studies attracts more students to other engineering institutes,” said Gopakumaran Thampi, principal, Thadomal Shahani Engineering College, Bandra.

JEE-Advanced exam will be conducted by IIT-Delhi this year and the exam is scheduled to take place across the country on September 27.

Keeping in mind social distancing norms amid the ongoing pandemic, the number of exam centres across the country have been doubled compared to last year.

While exam cities have been increased from 164 last year to 222 this year, exam centres stand at 1,150 compared to around 600 last year.