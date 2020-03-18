e-paper
Mumbai News / 'Organise small events to prevent shortage of blood amid coronavirus outbreak'

‘Organise small events to prevent shortage of blood amid coronavirus outbreak’

mumbai Updated: Mar 18, 2020
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
Hindustantimes
         

With the ban on gatherings due to the coronavirus outbreak restricting large blood donation camps, the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) has suggested that blood banks should organise smaller events to ensure that there is no shortage.

According to estimates by blood banks, the amount of blood collected in the state has gone down by 30% after the coronavirus outbreak. Maharashtra requires 4,500-5,000 units of blood every day and the amount collected has gone down to 3,000-3,500, according to the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC). The council is concerned that banning mass gatherings may further affect the collection through large donation camps that can cause a shortage.

“If the number of cases of coronavirus increases further, blood will be needed so we can’t let the banks run dry. People need to understand that Covid-19 doesn’t spread by blood donation or through transfusion,” said Dr Arun Thorat, chairman, SBTC.

The council has issued a circular asking blood banks to organise smaller camps that will not violate rules prohibiting large gatherings. “I also urge people to go to their nearby banks to donate blood,” he added.

