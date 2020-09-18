Over 40 IPS officers shuffled in Maharashtra police force

mumbai

In second major internal shuffling of senior Maharashtra Police officers, the state government on Thursday transferred over 40 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.

Senior IPS officer Amitabh Gupta is now Pune’s new police commissioner, replacing additional director general (ADG) Dr K Venkateshan, who is now ADG special operations. Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC) chief Vinit Agrawal will take Gupta’s place in the home department. ADG Anup Kumar Singh has been given a posting in Home Guards, ADG Sandeep Bishnoi in railways (police) and ADG Vinay Kargaonkar will hold the post of ADG civil rights protection. This post was upgraded from IG rank to ADG rank. Previous IG at this post Kaiser Khalid has been transferred, but is yet to get a new posting. IG Brijesh Singh who was waiting for a new assignment after being transferred from state cyber police chief’s post, has been given the charge of special IG administration’s office.

Shivdeep Lande, who was the DCP anti-narcotics cell of Mumbai Crime Branch, has now been posted in the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). Former additional commissioners of Mumbai police, Manoj Sharma and Nishith Mishra, have been moved to MSSC and Protection and Security branch (Mumbai police), respectively. DCP ATS Vikram Deshmane is Thane Rural SP, while IPS Sachin Patil is the superintendent of Nashik Rural police.