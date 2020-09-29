Over 6 lakh people across Mumbai screened for Covid-19, comorbidities under ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ survey

mumbai

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 23:09 IST

Under the ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ door-to-door survey, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has screened over 6 lakh individuals in the last two weeks. The civic body plans to create a health map of the city by identifying people with co-morbid health issues.

From September 15, BMC started the campaign for early detection and treatment of the most vulnerable sections of society with an aim to reduce deaths related to Covid-19. Till date, BMC has screened 182,667 houses and 634,000 individuals have undergone screening for co-morbidities in the last two weeks.

“We will have a database of individuals suffering from diabetes, hypertension, cardiac ailments and other serious health issues. This will help us to be more prepared in handling patients ward-wise,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC. “All this information is being synced with war rooms of the respective wards,” he added.

However, many volunteers and field officers are facing hurdles while talking to residents who often refuse to disclose health information.

Due to the fear of being quarantined, residents refuse to disclose information about their family or themselves, complain ward officers. “Whenever society members see volunteers in protective suits, they often turn hostile. They think that we will quarantine people with diabetes or hypertension. So, the field officers have to first convince them to share correct information for their own good,” said Sandhya Nandekar, ward officer, R North, that covers Dahisar.

According to BMC’s dashboard, till Tuesday 963,290 senior citizens have been screened, of whom 3,139 have oxygen saturation levels below 95.

The civic body has trained hundreds of volunteers in carrying out the survey. Along with the set of questions, the volunteers also check oxygen levels and temperature of the residents. If anyone is found with mild symptoms, they are asked to remain in home isolation for 14 days. Among senior citizens, if anyone is found with oxygen levels below 95%, with symptoms, they are immediately tested for Covid-19.

By the end of October, BMC will have data of the surveyed people as per their comorbidities.