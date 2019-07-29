Palghar fishwife’s 27-year-old son to join ISRO as a technician

Vandesh Patil, 27, a resident of Mykhop at Kelwe in Palghar, has been selected to work as a technician with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), ending his fisherwoman mother’s struggles for years.

“I lost my father, Rajesh, who worked as a labourer, to an illness in 2009. My mother, Sunanda, took to selling fish to fund my education,” said Patil.

“I am a diploma holder in information technology, electronic maintenance and computer engineering. I appeared for the ISRO’s test in November 2018.”

At least 1,200 candidates had appeared for the exam for nine posts at ISRO.

“Patil is the only candidate from the district to be selected by ISRO and will be posted at the Space Applications Centre, Ahmedabad,” said Revathi Kannan Iyengar, administrative officer, ISRO, Ahmedabad.

He will join on August 5 and will undergo a six-month training.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 07:30 IST