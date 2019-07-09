Palghar woman poisons two daughters, commits suicide; infant survives

A 30-year-old woman allegedly poisoned her three-year-old and seven-month-old daughters before committing suicide at Jawhar in Palghar last week.

According to the victim’s mother, the 30-year-old’s husband had ended his life a month ago owing to financial distress and unemployment.

The infant has survived and is receiving treatment at a government hospital but the elder daughter had died, said the police.

An officer from the Jawhar police station said, “The trio were rushed to Cottage Hospital. However, the woman and her elder daughter died in the hospital. The seven-month-old is undergoing treatment.”

The Jawhar police has registered a case of accidental death and is investigating the matter.

The victim’s mother alleged that the woman did not get any compensation under the state’s pension scheme for widows in the tribal belt following her husband’s death.

Since she was unable to take care of her family, she was forced to commit suicide.

HT tried contacting the tehsildar in Jawhar about the allegations made by the victim’s mother, but he did not comment on the issue.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 14:00 IST