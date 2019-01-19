Panvel residents have to pay 32% property tax from April 1

More than two years after its formation, the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) for the first time has levied a property tax on its residents. The civic body will charge owners 32% of the rateable value of their property. For lower-income groups (those who live in spaces less than 300 sq ft) the property tax will be 12% of the rateable value.

These rates will come into effect from April 1.

The proposal was approved by PCMC’s general body on Thursday.

Residents had not been paying any property tax since the PCMC was formed in October 2016. But while they came under the erstwhile Panvel Municipal Council, they paid 33% property tax.

The PCMC will give a 2% incentive to those who pay their property tax online and also if they do so three months before the deadline.

Welcoming the tax structure, PCMC House leader Paresh Thakur said, “We welcome the proposal of the administration. It is a well-prepared tax structure that will not burden the residents and help us provide better civic services to Panvel.”

Opposition leader Pritam Mhatre said the administration should have spoken to all stakeholders, including residents and social organisations and taken their suggestions before levying the tax. “The residents of Cidco nodes are already paying taxes to the development body. Levying property tax on them will amount to double taxation,” Mhatre said.

The delay in implementing the tax has affected the health of the PCMC’s coffers though. Municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said, “Property tax is one of the most important sources of revenue for any civic body. The proposal should have been brought forth within six months of formation of the civic body. The delay has hurt the civic body financially as we need funds for the development of our region.”

Deshmukh said the tax rates proposed by PCMC were following guidelines and regulations given by the government. “It [property tax] is lesser than what was levied during the time PMC existed. The tax is, in fact, the lowest when compared to areas like Mumbai, Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan, Bhiwandi and other areas under MMRDA region.”

Ashok Mhatre, 48, a resident of Panvel said, “After PCMC was established on October 1, 2016, we had been apprehensive that the new property tax structure would be higher under the corporation. The commissioner’s proposal has come as a relief.”

“Of course it will be a burden to those from the rural areas and the economically-weaker sections. However, the tax is necessary and it is our duty to contribute to the development of our city,” Mhatre said.

“We will ensure that there is no injustice on the common man while levying the tax. We are confident that the residents will cooperate fill and pay in time to ensure Panvel can face the challenges that lie ahead,” Deshmukh said.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 00:24 IST