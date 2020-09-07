Covid patients aged between 50 and 60 can be in home quarantine in Mumbai, says BMC

mumbai

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 01:10 IST

After the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s decision to mandate institutional quarantine for Covid-19 patients above the age of 50 drew criticism, the decision has now been revoked. Patients in the age group of 50-60 can be permitted home quarantine.

However, the earlier decision to institutionally quarantine patients over the age of 60 will still prevail. The decision was made in a state review meeting headed by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday.

“A circular regarding the amendment in quarantine rules will be issued in a day or two,” said a senior civic official.

A circular issued by BMC’s health department on August 20 said that Covid-19 patients over 50 or anyone with co-morbidities, irrespective of their age, will now have to go to Covid care centre-2 facilities (institutional quarantine) for treatment and isolation.

Till then, the earlier guidelines allowed home isolation for asymptomatic patients below 60 with no co-morbidities and those having separate toilet facilities in their homes.

However, the amendment to the earlier guideline led to criticism as patients above 50 who showed no symptoms and could have been home quarantined still had to be admitted to institutional quarantine. This issue was brought up in the state review meeting wherein directions to revoke the quarantine rules were given.

Even though the decision has been revoked, BMC has now decided to consult the family physicians of patients above 50 who test positive.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said, “Our ward war rooms will now collect additional details from these patients about their family physicians who will be consulted with on a daily basis. Patients over 50 will be institutionally quarantined after their family doctors opine or if their condition worsens.”

Kakani added that this is to ensure that the patients over 50 get immediate medical attention when needed.

Dr Deepak Baid, president of Association of Medical Consultants, said, “I am yet to see the circular. However, the BMC needs to appoint health professionals to check on patients above 50 years of age. Patients should also be given pulse oximeters and their readings should be checked twice every day. A lot of health resources, such as beds, would be saved [more severe patients] if BMC invests in oximeters.”

Meanwhile on Sunday, Mumbai reported 1,910 Covid-19 cases, following which the total tally reached 155,622. Of these, 23,939 are active cases.

The death toll stands at 7,869 after 37 new deaths were reported. As per BMC’s data, of the 37 deaths, 10 were of patients between 40 and 60 years, while the remaining 27 patients who died were above 60 years of age.

The case fatality ratio of the city is 5%, while the recovery rate stands at 79%.

The fatality rate of Mumbai is way above the national mortality rate of 1.8% and Maharashtra’s average mortality rate of 2.97%.