Pillion rider gets knocked down by falling barricade at WEH in Mumbai, gets run over by truck; driver booked

mumbai

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 23:47 IST

Samta Nagar police on Sunday arrested a truck driver Bablu Yadav for negligent driving for a mishap on the western express highway (WEH) at Kandivli which claimed one life and other sustained grievous injuries.

According to the police, the incident occurred in the evening on September 12 at around 5pm at Kandivli when a barricade suddenly fell on a moving motorcycle. The barricade was very heavy due to which the rider lost his balance and the pillion rider was thrown on the road and was subsequently crushed under the wheels of a truck that was driving alongside the bike.

The truck driver identified as Bablu Yadav was remanded to police custody. Raju Kasbe senior inspector from Samta Nagar police station said, “We have arrested the truck driver and have written to MMRDA asking them to give us the name of the person responsible for the barricade, so that we may take legal action against that person.”

The 28-year-old deceased identified as Manoj Pawar, was a computer hardware expert and resided at Kranti Nagar in Kurar Village, Malad (East) while the 26-year-old injured rider is identified as Prashant Ambekar, who was admitted to Shatabdi Hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

Kashiram Pawar, Manoj’s father said, “He told me that he is going to Borivli to collect bike parts from someone. Prashant was riding the bike and while they were returning, this unfortunate incident occurred. I lost my son due to the negligence of the people hired by the MMRDA.”

Satish Jadhav, Prashant’s friend said, “I got to know that the police have arrested the truck driver which is wrong. They should arrest the actual accused due to who’s negligence we lost our friend.”

“We have booked the truck driver and an unknown person under section 304-A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code and are investigating the case,” said Kasbe.

When contacted, MMRDA in an official statement said, “This is a sad and unfortunate incident. The barricades were of the subway contractors on WEH at Akurli. We will investigate the matter. This is not Metro work.”