Police chase chain-snatching brothers in Mumbai, arrest them

Two police personnel attached to Navghar police station nabbed two chain snatchers – Vijay Pujari, 42; and his brother Ajay, 36 – after chasing them in a Mulund (East) bylane last week.

Days before the two accused were nabbed, two elderly women had lost their valuables to bike-borne chain snatchers in Mulund, following which the Navghar police had increased vigilance in the area. The women had provided the description of the chain snatchers and the police had checked the CCTV footage of the two chain-snatching incidents to get leads.

On the afternoon of July 3, police constable Vandana Kedare, 22, and assistant police inspector Anil Thorve, 52, spotted two suspicious men on a parked motorcycle near VG Vaze College while patrolling. The police suspected them as their bike appeared similar to the ones seen in the CCTV footages.

“The duo was sitting idle on the bike at the isolated spot. Kedare found them suspicious and kept an eye on them from the police jeep,” said an officer from Navghar police station. She then drove towards them, but the duo sped away.

The accused tried to hoodwink the two police personnel in the narrow bylanes. “Kedare used the short cuts to accost them,” said the officer.

The accused reached near Ambica Medical, leading to Tata Colony, but rammed the motorcycle on the footpath owing to the traffic and began to run. “Kedare chased Ajay for around 150 metres and caught him, while Thorve nabbed Pujari. Another police constable reached the spot, after which the accused were brought to the police station.

“The accused had snatched the chains of the two elderly women some days ago. They also have cases of theft and cheating. They were planning to target elderly women on the road, but the alert police personnel averted another chain-snatching incident,” said the officer.

During their interrogation, the duo told the police that a man helped them sell the jewellery to a jeweller. The police is questioning the man and the jeweller and are trying to recover the valuables.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 01:02 IST