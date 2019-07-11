Power failure delays peak-hour services on Central Railway

Commuters travelling between Kalyan and Thakurli on the central railway (CR) were inconvenienced after a power grid failure led to disruption, and delayed local trains by 25 minutes, on Wednesday.

While CR said there was a power failure at Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), Tata Power, in a statement, said the disruptions occurred owing to a system disturbance at Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Supply Company Limited’s (MSETCL) Kalwa receiving station (RS).

“The power grid failure occurred around 9.04 am and was restored by 9.30am. Owing to a technical problem at MSEDCL, Kalwa, the power supply between Kalyan and Thakurli tripped,” said a senior CR official.

Though the technical failure was restored within half an hour, the disruptions in local services continued till afternoon.

“The disruptions on both sides of the services, on the main line of CR, led to the bunching of a few locals. While the problem was being resolved, special services were run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Kalyan,” the CR official said.

Meanwhile, Tata Power in a statement said, “Today, around 9.04hrs, owing to a system disturbance at MSETCL Kalwa RS, Tata Power’s Kalyan RS, Ambernath RS, Bhivpuri generating station, ordinance factory, MSETCL’s Neral substation and CR’s Chola substation lost complete supply, affecting CR operations from Kasara and Karjat to Kalyan.” The reason for power disturbance is being investigated by MSETCL. “Meanwhile, Tata Power restored supply [to the area] from 110 kV Kalyan RS and restored supply to CR system through 110 kV Kalyan Chola lines at 9.30am,” the statement added. Train services were also disrupted on the harbour line during morning peak hours.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 01:37 IST