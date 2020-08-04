e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Praveen Pardeshi to soon join UNITAR

Praveen Pardeshi to soon join UNITAR

mumbai Updated: Aug 04, 2020 22:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Former Mumbai civic commissioner Praveen Pardeshi will soon join United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) as global programme coordinator after the Appointments Committee of the cabinet of the Central government approved the proposal on Tuesday. After being transferred as Mumbai municipal commissioner during the Covid-19 pandemic, Pardeshi was appointed as an additional chief secretary of urban development department on May 9. The 1985 batch IAS officer is due for retirement in November 2021.

Pardeshi was reportedly unhappy with the way he was removed from the civic body. He had protested the transfer by heading on a two-week leave. The proposal for his international deputation was sent to the Centre by the state government on July 8. Pardeshi was assumed to be among the top contenders for the post of next chief secretary.

Principal secretary Bhushan Gagarani has been given additional charge of the urban development department.

The ACC has also cleared the appointment of Pune collector Naval Kishore Ram (2008 batch IAS officer) as deputy secretary in Prime Minister’s Office for four years.

top news
‘Political absurdity’: India roasts Imran Khan over Pakistan’s new ‘political map’
‘Political absurdity’: India roasts Imran Khan over Pakistan’s new ‘political map’
‘Like an earthquake’: Huge explosion rips through Beirut captured on video
‘Like an earthquake’: Huge explosion rips through Beirut captured on video
Raj Thackeray lauds Centre for legal battle for Ram temple and building ‘consensus’
Raj Thackeray lauds Centre for legal battle for Ram temple and building ‘consensus’
Governor approves CBI probe in Sushant death case amid Bihar-Maharashtra turf war
Governor approves CBI probe in Sushant death case amid Bihar-Maharashtra turf war
‘Dream close to my heart getting fulfilled’: LK Advani on Ram temple event
‘Dream close to my heart getting fulfilled’: LK Advani on Ram temple event
BJP sarpanch injured in militant attack in Kashmir
BJP sarpanch injured in militant attack in Kashmir
Massive blast shakes Lebanon’s capital Beirut, hundreds injured
Massive blast shakes Lebanon’s capital Beirut, hundreds injured
Ayodhya: At new masjid site, youngsters speak on entire saga | Ground Report
Ayodhya: At new masjid site, youngsters speak on entire saga | Ground Report
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In