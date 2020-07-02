Products made by state self-help groups now available on Amazon

mumbai

In a first, the Maharashtra government has tied up with global online retail portal Amazon to sell products made by self-help groups (SHG) of the state. So far, 33 products made by these self-help groups are available on the portal. State rural development minister Hasan Mushrif made the announcement on Wednesday.

In addition, 50 products are also available on Government-e-Marketplace (GeM), an initiative of the Central government where common user goods and services can be procured by government departments.

The initiative is part the rural development department’s Umed — Maharashtra State Rural Livelihood Mission, which was started to provide market for the products made by self-help groups.

The products have been listed on Amazon under the brand name ‘Wardhini’, as these are made by self-help groups from Wardha district.

“Like other sectors, self-help groups also suffered huge economic losses due to lockdown imposed to contain spread of the pandemic. Now, they have been made available on an international platform which will enable them to restart their business,” Mushrif said.

This process was started on a pilot basis in May with two products — paper bags and terracotta jewelry — listed on Amazon. The products received good response, leading to a business of more than ₹2 lakh for the self-help groups.

“Considering the response, we have now registered 33 products on Amazon, such as eight varieties of papad, four varieties of paper bags, four types of terracotta jewellery, four types of cooking masala, nutri biscuits, masks etc,” the minister said.

“The 50 products available on GeM are made by self-help groups from different districts. ,Soon products made by self-help groups from various districts will also be made available on Amazon. They have been asked to provide their best products, and some selected ones will be registered on the online retail platform,” said a senior official from the rural development department.