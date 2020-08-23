e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Pune jeweller booked for duping another jeweller of ₹2.89 crore

Pune jeweller booked for duping another jeweller of ₹2.89 crore

mumbai Updated: Aug 23, 2020 23:48 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Hindustantimes
         

The Mumbai Police have booked a Pune jeweller for duping a Mumbai-based jeweller of ₹2.89 crore.

The accused had borrowed jewellery pieces from the victim jeweller under the pretext of showcasing them in an exhibition. However, after the exhibition, the accused ran away with the jewellery.

The complainant Dineshbhai Vasant Jadhav alias Dadabhai, 41, is a Kurla resident and runs a jewellery business, in partnership with another jeweller and has a shop at Mumbadevi.

Jadhav, in January 2019, through common business friends came in contact with Hitesh Solanki, who owns Vardhman Jewellers in Pune.

The complainant in his statement said, “Solanki had convinced Jadhav that he would buy the jewellery from him at a good price. Jadhav and along with his partner then sold the jewellery for the first three months. Solanki made the payment in gold, and Jadhav earned good profit.”

After gaining their trust, Solanki requested them for some jewellery pieces to showcase them at an exhibition in Pune, the police said.

“Jadhav initially refused, but Jadhav and his partner agreed after Solanki insisted. They gave him jewellery worth ₹2.89 crore and secured, receipts, telephonic conversations and text messages between them in case of any future dispute,” said a police officer.

“A few days later, when Jadhav tried to contact Solanki he did not respond. After repeated attempts to contact him, Jadhav and his partner visited Pune and met Solanki’s father and brother who told them that Solanki had cheated many jewellers in past,” Jadhav stated in the FIR.

Jadhav then approached the LT Marg police and registered a case.

The police have booked Solanki for criminal breach of trust and cheating of the Indian Penal Code. Solanki is absconding.

