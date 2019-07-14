Rain intensity dips; light showers set to continue in Mumbai, says IMD

The city witnessed a cloud cover with intermittent rains through Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported 15.4mm rain in south Mumbai, and 7.4mm in the suburbs.

The 24-hour rainfall data between 8.30am Friday and 8.30am Saturday logged 4mm rain at the Colaba weather station, and 3.8mm rain at the Santacruz weather station (representative of Mumbai).

Under the weather department’s classification, 15.6mm to 64.4mm of rain is considered ‘moderate’; 64.5mm to 115.5mm is ‘heavy’; 115.6mm to 204.4mm is ‘very heavy’, and more than 204.5mm is ‘extreme’.

Temperatures were at normal levels on Friday. The maximum temperature at Colaba was 30.8 degrees Celsius, and 30.6 degrees Celsius at Santacruz. Minimum temperatures were 26.5 degrees Celsius and 25.4 degrees Celsius in south Mumbai and suburbs, respectively. Humidity levels in the city were at 94% at Colaba and 89% at Santacruz.

With a feeble off-shore trough at mean sea level extending from the coast of south Maharashtra to that of Karnataka, the weather department has forecast cloudy skies, with one or two spells of rain and showers in the city and suburbs through Sunday.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum, 25 degrees Celsius.

Section 144 imposed near Palghar waterfalls

The district collector of Palghar, Dr Prashant Narnaware, has imposed section 144 (unlawful assembly) within a one-km radius of all waterfalls in the district till September 6 to prevent drowning incidents.

According to the order, if tourists are found anywhere in the one-km radius of Kalmandavi waterfall; Dhabosa waterfall; waterfalls in Jawhar; Pilucha waterfall in Vikramgadh; Waghoba waterfall in Palghar; Aina Dabhon waterfall in Boisar; Devkhop dam in Palghar; Zanzorli dam in Kelwe; Chinchoti waterfall in Vasai; and seven other waterfalls in the district, the Palghar police will initiate action against them, said Narnaware.

In July 2018, one person had died and several others were stranded when 120 picnickers from Mumbai, Vasai and surrounding areas went to Chinchoti waterfall amid heavy rainfall.

