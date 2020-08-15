e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Rain pushes up lake levels to 71%; Mumbai civic corporation to review water cut decision

Rain pushes up lake levels to 71%; Mumbai civic corporation to review water cut decision

mumbai Updated: Aug 15, 2020 23:18 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
Hindustantimes
         

Good rainfall in catchment areas that supply water to Mumbai has resulted in resulting water levels going up to 71% on Saturday. Two days ago, the water level of the seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai was at 60% of total capacity.

According to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the seven lakes have 10.37 lakh million litres of water at present, which is 71.72% of their total capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres. The overall lake level for the corresponding period in 2019 was 93.15 % and 89.42% in 2018. Bhatsa dam, which caters to 55% of the city’s total water requirement, is at 70.93% of total capacity, compared to 91.60% at this time in 2019.

BMC supplies 3,750 million litres of water daily against the city’s demand for 4,200 million litres. Aside from Tulsi and Vihar lakes, which are located within Mumbai’s limits, the other catchment areas of lakes and dams are in neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts. Tulsi and Vihar lakes have already overflown.

On Sunday, the water level at the lakes crossed 50%. The levels have doubled over the past 20 days. On August 6, the levels stood at 37%.

BMC has said it is monitoring lake levels on a daily basis and the 20% water cut announced on August 5 will be reviewed by the end of the month. There were no water cuts in 2019, owing to good rainfall in catchment areas. BMC had imposed a 10% water cut in 2018, and a 20% cut in 2016.

