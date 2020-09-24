Rain wreaks havoc in Mumbai, again: Two killed, areas flooded for 12 hours

mumbai

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 01:27 IST

Two people were killed in Agripada on Wednesday after being trapped in a lift due to waterlogging. Several areas were waterlogged for over 12 hours following continued heavy rainfall. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged Mumbaiites to not step out unless absolutely necessary.

On Wednesday morning, Jameer Mohammad, 27, and Shahjad Mohammad, 33, got stuck in a lift when waterlogging in the basement of Nathani Residency in Agripada, led to a short circuit. Mumbai Fire Brigade reported the incident to BMC’s control room at 11.45am. Jameer and Shahjad were rescued by the fire brigade and rushed to BYL Nair Hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival. BMC said the cause of death will be revealed after a post-mortem.

Waterlogging was reported at multiple locations across Mumbai, including Hindmata, Gandhi Market, Sion Road 24, Malad Subway, Bandra Talkies, Old Khar, Behrambaug Junction, Sakkar Panchayat junction, Shastri Nagar, and on railway tracks between Dadar and Kurla. Traffic had to be diverted from 12 locations on major and arterial roads due to waterlogging, including BA Road, Gandhi Market, King’s Circle, Gol Deol, NM Joshi Road, Shell Colony, Veera Desai Road, near Kalpana Cinema Theatre and Grant Road station.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Wednesday, “Mumbai received 83% of its total rainfall for September in less than 16 hours. BMC pumped out 6 billion litres of water from city till 4pm, exactly the capacity of Tulsi Lake. That is why it is taking time for water to recede.” Chahal also directed ward officials to arrange temporary shelter for those in flood-prone areas.

BMC had to shut down Oshiwara bridge on Wednesday morning, after pressure from the bulging Oshiwara river dislodged a water main running along the bridge and damaged the surface road of the adjoining bridge. Water supply to parts of Oshiwara has been affected and routine supply is expected to resume by this morning, said Bharatiya Janata Party corporator Sandeep Patel.

Eight partial house collapses were reported and 17 tree collapses were reported. A portion of a retaining wall along a hillock in Walkeshwar also collapsed. Fifteen instances of short circuit were reported.

Guardian minister of Mumbai suburbs and state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray and Chahal visited waterlogged areas, various pumping stations and BMC’s disaster management cell. Thackeray also directed BMC officials to expedite work on underground flood control tanks to retain excess rainwater.