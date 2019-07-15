Rajasthan man forgets bag with Rs 72K in Mumbai taxi, cops track it down in hours

A 26-year-old man from Rajasthan who had lost his bag containing Rs 72,000 in a Mumbai taxi last week, got it back intact within a few hours, thanks to the DB Marg police.

On Friday morning, Manoj Pappuji Bagadi had come to Mumbai with his friend to purchase material for his clothes shop at his home town. “He got down from his taxi around 11.15am at Grant Road but forgot to take his bag,” said a police officer, on condition of anonymity. “After searching for an hour,, he decided to approach the DB Marg police to register a complaint.”

According to the officer, sub-inspector Vinayak Bhilare and his team started scanning CCTV footage in the area and narrowed down on the black-and-yellow taxi which Bagadi boarded. On zooming into its registration plate, they managed to trace its owner and subsequently, its owner.

The police managed to find the taxi’s location and retrieve the bag that very evening, with its contents intact, from the back seat of the car. They said the driver claimed he did not know it was left there.

