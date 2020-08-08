Rajput death case: BJP’s attack on cops continues

mumbai

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 01:27 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday continued its attack on Mumbai Police and the state government over the probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While one party MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar demanded that Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh be sent on compulsory leave for negligence in handling the case, another MLA and former minister Ashish Shelar trained his guns on Susan Walker, Rajput’s therapist. The party also yet again alleged that attempts were being made to shield some political and Bollywood VIPs in the case, however, without sharing any evidence.

Bhatkhalkar, in a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, said even after 50 days of Rajput’s death, the Mumbai Police had not filed even an FIR in the case and after more than 50 days, the Mumbai police had sought information from citizens about Disha Salian’s death.

“In both these cases, the role of Mumbai Police officers investigating these cases and city commissioner have been that of negligence. There is a sentiment that evidence has been destroyed in this case. To show that the state government is not hiding anything, both the concerned investigating officers must be suspended and the police chief Param Bir Singh must be sent on mandatory leave until the case investigation reaches a significant turn,” states a letter by Bhatkhalkar.

Shelar in a letter marked to the city police chief, joint director of Central Bureau of Investigation, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Joint Director of Enforcement Directorate raised several questions over Walker, asking police to summon her for further questioning.

The letter claims that Shelar received representations from mental health professionals with regards to the ongoing probe and Walker’s “improper conduct” that seeks to influence the direction of the probe. He questioned what and who motivated Walker to violate professional ethics, patient confidentiality in violation of the Indian law and Mental Health Act.

The letter seeks probe into whether Walker’s practice and clinic are registered with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and whether she is accredited with any registered body of mental health professionals in India. The letter raises 16 questions over Walker’s link and role in the case and asks police to investigate the issues raised.

“Is she counselling powerful Bandra based film artist, people related to film industry? Is she counselling any politician?...Through her counselling is she aware of illegal acts involving drugs, cover-up of criminal action, financial misdealings by her clients? Is there a foreign influence guiding her disclosure since she was working for foreign consulates in Mumbai..,” it asked.

Tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, who has been targeted in the issue, had issued a statement earlier this week slamming the BJP for playing “dirty politics” and “mud slinging” even when he was not even remotely connected to the case. Salian’s father has also written a letter to Mumbai Police asking them to take action against those who have been making defamatory comments about his daughter.