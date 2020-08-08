Rajput death case: No orders on PILs till Aug 21, says HC

mumbai

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 00:57 IST

The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday refused to pass orders or express any opinion till August 21 on the public interest litigations (PILs) seeking transfer of a case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput from Bihar to Mumbai, taking note of a similar petition filed in the Supreme Court, hearing for which will be held on August 18. HC was also informed that the plea to transfer the investigation into Rajput’s death to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from Mumbai Police had also seen some developments, as based on the recommendation of the Bihar governor, the Centre has issued a notification, based on which CBI has already filled an FIR.

A division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice AS Gadkari, while hearing the PILs filed by advocate Priyanka Tibrewal and a Nagpur resident, Sameet Thakkar, was informed that both the petitions had similar requests related to the probe. Tibrewal, however, submitted that as the transfer petitions being heard by the SC did not have any request for transfer of investigation to CBI, the court could hear the PIL.

Advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni submitted that the SC on July 30 dismissed a petition seeking transfer of investigation from Mumbai Police to CBI and also submitted an August 5 order of the SC in which it had asked Maharashtra government to submit a report on the progress in the investigation by August 18. Additional solicitor general Anil Singh representing the Union of India informed the bench that the Maharashtra government had gone overboard in trying to stall Bihar police from participating in the investigation. He added that while earlier in the lockdown police personnel had come from Bihar to investigate other cases they were not quarantined, but when an IPS officer came for the investigation in Rajput’s case was put under 14-day quarantine. “To unearth the truth, Mumbai Police should not create any problem in entrustment of the investigation to CBI,” said Singh.