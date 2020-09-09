e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Record 23,816 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 325 deaths

Record 23,816 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 325 deaths

The number of recovered Covid-19 patients increased to 8,86,462 with 13,906 patients being discharged from the hospitals during the day.

mumbai Updated: Sep 09, 2020 22:46 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Mumbai
Maharashtra’s recovery rate is 70.96 per cent.
Maharashtra’s recovery rate is 70.96 per cent.(HT Photoo)
         

Maharashtra reported a single-day highest spike of 23,816 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday which took its tally to 9,67,349, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 27,787 with 325 patients succumbing to the viral infection, he added.

The number of recovered Covid-19 patients increased to 8,86,462 with 13,906 patients being discharged from the hospitals during the day.

As per the state government’s data, Mumbai also recorded its highest single-day spike of 2,227 which took its coronavirus tally to 1,60,744, while the death toll in the state capital rose to 7,985 with 43 new fatalities.

Maharashtra’s recovery rate is 70.96 per cent.

Over 48.83 lakh Covid-19 tests have been conducted so far in the state, of which 9,67,349 or 19.81 per cent tested positive.

As many as 16,11,280 people were home quarantined, while 37,644 are in institutional quarantine.

Presently Maharashtra has 2,52,734 active patients, including 65,361 in Pune alone.

tags
top news
Strategic Paris-Delhi-Canberra axis gets off to a flying start amid China tension
Strategic Paris-Delhi-Canberra axis gets off to a flying start amid China tension
To enhance combat potential, IAF to formally induct Rafale jets in Ambala tomorrow
To enhance combat potential, IAF to formally induct Rafale jets in Ambala tomorrow
Rhea Chakraborty retracts confession in drugs case, says she was forced by NCB
Rhea Chakraborty retracts confession in drugs case, says she was forced by NCB
Missing Pak official who ‘helped’ in report on top general returns
Missing Pak official who ‘helped’ in report on top general returns
United States keeps India on ‘do not travel’ advisory list
United States keeps India on ‘do not travel’ advisory list
Trump knew how serious Covid-19 is, but downplayed it: Book
Trump knew how serious Covid-19 is, but downplayed it: Book
Man murdered by two friends over Rs 1,000 he loaned to one of them
Man murdered by two friends over Rs 1,000 he loaned to one of them
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAkshay KumarRafale jetsDelhi Metro

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In