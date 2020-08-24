Recovered, but Covid patients’ test results come positive for months

mumbai

While over 1.09 lakh Covid-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various city hospitals, hundreds of others require hospitalisation for one month to four months as they continue to remain positive despite recovery, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.

According to BMC, in many cases, patients having other health ailments have been hospitalised for over a month to four months until now. These patients are those who recover clinically but test positive despite the recovery.

BMC has attributed this prolonged positivity to the viral load of infection in the body that remains despite the patient recovering clinically. Such patients are not discharged until they test negative, considering they have other health ailments, which might complicate their condition.

For instance, BMC’s SevenHills Hospital in Andheri, that is a dedicated Covid-19 hospital, has handled nearly 8,000 serious and complicated cases, according to officials. Of this, nearly 15% required hospitalization for over a month.

A discharge after 20-22 days of treatment is normal for discharging a patient from SevenHills Hospital.

Dr Balkrishna Adsul, the dean of SevenHills Hospital said, “We have been treating patients, who have comorbidities like kidney ailment or any other chronic disease. Till now, we have treated over 8,000 such patients, and around 15% have required over one month of hospitalisation. These are not youngsters but those who are aged above 60 years of age. They are kept in the hospital for a long period because they tested positive despite recovering and showing no symptoms. We are not discharging such patients until they test negative.” He added that there are multiple reasons behind not discharging patients who have been cured clinically but continue to test positive.

“One of the many reasons is that there are several patients who have the fear and want to stay admitted in hospital considering they are positive. Another reason is that several patients have other health issues, and their constant monitoring becomes very important due to this. We have one patient who is admitted since April considering he tests positive despite recovering. We have kept him in hospital since he requires frequent dialysis. Lastly, there is also fear or apprehension in the minds of patients and their families to not take them home when they test positive,” said Adsul.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner said, “We are asking hospitals to not discharge certain patients who have serious health issues and test positive despite recovering. We do not want a situation wherein such a patient, despite being positive, goes home after which he or she develops complications. In the past, we had such a situation reporting from a private hospital, and post this we are keeping such patients in the hospital under observation. We cannot take risks when a patient is already having other health ailments by discharging them.

Meanwhile, Madhav Sathe, former professor of microbiology at Nair Hospital, said, “The reason why patients test positive in the test using the RT-PCR method despite recovering, is because this method goes into detail. The reason for testing positive for a long period is probably because of a dead virus present in the body. Such a condition is observed in patients having other health ailments considering the clearance of virus from the body of such patients takes time.”

Sathe added, “At times it would be safe to discharge such patients if they have cured clinically, but again it depends from case to case. Also, now we have many vacant beds, which even helps the administration as they can give each patient more time and care.”