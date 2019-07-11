Rehabilitate victims of Tiware dam breach: Pawar to CM

Two days after visiting the breached Tiware dam, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has written to chief minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis demanding the rehabilitation of the affected villagers, along the lines of residents of Malin village, which got buried in a mudslide in 2014.

Pawar has also demanded basic facilities for the villagers, such as, water and power supply; bridges connecting villages; government jobs for the kin of the deceased; and compensation for farm land, houses, etc, that were washed away in the flood-like situation following the dam breach on July 3.

“The villagers need to be shifted to a secure place. They also need to be rehabilitated like [residents of] Pune’s Malin village that was washed away after a landslide few years back. The then state government had extended all the possible help to the affected families by providing them with financial assistance from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), Prime Minister’s Relief Fund (PMRF), National Disaster Management Relief Fund (NDRF). All the existing government welfare schemes were also executed for that village. The same approach is needed in this case,” states the two-page letter sent to the CM on July 9.

While the state has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the dam breach, villagers have demanded action against officials responsible for negligence.

“The state government has provided ₹4 lakh each to the next of kin, but that was given following standing orders in case of a natural disaster. The victims should be considered for extending financial assistance from the CMRF, PMRF, NDRF,” Pawar said in the letter.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 01:08 IST