Parents protest, demand restoration of water, power supply to Andheri school

Days after the civic body cut power and water supply to the Bombay Cambridge School in Andheri for allegedly not complying with fire and civic norms, several parents of students protested outside the school on Tuesday morning.

Local Shiv Sena leaders, who led the protest, demanded the fire department restore water and power supply on an interim basis.

School officials refused to comment on the issue. A senior official from the school said, “We are trying to resolve this issue at the earliest.”

In the last week of June, the fire brigade issued notices to the school under the Maharashtra Fire Safety Act, 2006, claiming it was not complying with fire safety and other civic norms.

A recent inspection by the fire department showed the school did not have fire safety equipment even in the science laboratory, after which the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) disconnected power and water supply to the school.

With no electricity and water, the school has been declaring holidays for students in the last week. Parents said the conflict between the school and the fire department has left students in the lurch. “We don’t know when the issue will be resolved as the school has now asked us to give them two days to come up with a solution,” said Avani Shah, a parent.

Sandeep Naik, Shiv Sena shakha pramukh from the area, said, “We have requested the fire department to give interim relief to the school and restore power and water supply to ensure students do not suffer.”

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 05:22 IST