Ro-ro service resumes with limited operations

mumbai

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 00:05 IST

The roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) ferry service, which is set to resume from Thursday morning, got booking for 100 passengers and 30 cars on its first day.

As a precautionary measure, M2M Ferries, which operate the services between Mumbai and Alibag, is looking at limited operations with reduced capacity. A spokesperson said the operator will not be taking bookings for more than 300 passengers and 60 cars for each trip whereas its capacity is close to 500 passengers and 145 cars. It will also be running just one trip to and from Alibag every day.

He further said, “Passengers are allowed to access all decks and can be seated across the eight sections on our ship while maintaining social distancing at all times.” The ticket cost will be ₹300 per passenger.

The state’s first ro-ro service between Mumbai’s Ferry Wharf and Mandwa in Alibag was launched in March. However, it was shut owing to the lockdown.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, M2M Ferries said, “In light of the current times, M2M Ferries has taken considerable precaution to maintain the health and safety of passengers, crew, ground staff and the other support staff on-board as well as at the terminal through their #SailSafe initiative.”