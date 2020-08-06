e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Robber arrested for stabbing auto driver; one accused on the run

Robber arrested for stabbing auto driver; one accused on the run

mumbai Updated: Aug 06, 2020 00:40 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

A 27-year-old robber was arrested on Wednesday after he and his accomplice stabbed an autorickshaw driver and stole ₹5,200 on Andheri-Ghatkopar road around 1am. The victim is currently undergoing treatment.

After receiving information about Mohammed Sharif Shamshul Huda Khan, 46, being stabbed, Sakinaka police sent Prahlad Ghodke, inspector (law & order), who was on patrolling duty, to the spot. Upon inquiry, Ghodke learnt that the robber had gone to a nearby Metro construction site and assaulted the workers there. When the officer arrived at the spot, the accused attacked him with knives and bamboo sticks, said Kishor Sawant, senior inspector, Sakinaka police station.

“Ghodke pulled out his service revolver and fired at the accused, but the bullets missed them. Meanwhile, one of the accused managed to escape while Ghodke arrested the other with the help of a beat marshal and locals,” said Sawant.

The arrested accused, Mohammed Azhar Yusuf Shaikh, has eight cases of robbery, theft, house break-in and pickpocketing registered against him at Trombay police station. The other accused had been identified as Azaj alias Daku, 30.

The police have booked both the accused under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 307 (attempt to murder), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act.

top news
Keep off: India’s terse message to China after Beijing’s Kashmir barb
Keep off: India’s terse message to China after Beijing’s Kashmir barb
Jammu & Kashmir L-G GC Murmu resigns
Jammu & Kashmir L-G GC Murmu resigns
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
Monsoon fury leaves Mumbai battered, bruised and waterlogged
Monsoon fury leaves Mumbai battered, bruised and waterlogged
ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case
ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case
Reliance Industries second biggest brand globally after Apple
Reliance Industries second biggest brand globally after Apple
For once, saffron cuts across political divide with Ram temple event celebrations in MP
For once, saffron cuts across political divide with Ram temple event celebrations in MP
Covid update: China allows Indians to return; Bill Gates on vaccine
Covid update: China allows Indians to return; Bill Gates on vaccine
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In