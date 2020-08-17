e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Rocky, the police dog that solved 365 police cases, dies

Rocky, the police dog that solved 365 police cases, dies

The dog received a farewell from his fellow police personnel.

mumbai Updated: Aug 17, 2020 10:54 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Beed
Rocky had helped police solve 365 cases
Rocky had helped police solve 365 cases(Twitter/@micnewdelhi)
         

Rocky, the trustee canine colleague who helped the Beed Police solve 365 cases breathed his last on Sunday and received a farewell from his fellow police personnel.

“At 4 pm today, Rocky, our canine companion and colleague passed away due to a long illness. He had helped in the solving of 365 cases. The Beed Police family is deeply pained by his demise. A tribute was paid to the brave dog,” Beed Police tweeted along with pictures of Rocky.

Some dogs are specially trained to assist police and other law-enforcement personnel for various services like searching drugs and explosives, finding evidence, and locating people.

India, Nepal to hold high-level meeting today amid border row
'We enforce policies without regard to anyone's political affiliation': Facebook
TMC lawmaker dies of Covid-19 in Bengal; second MLA of the ruling party to die since June
'Not expelled, going to resign': JD(U) leader Shyam Rajak
2 CRPF troopers, SPO killed in terrorist attack in J-K's Baramulla
Pranab Mukherjee continues to be critical, on ventilator support: Army hospital
'Dhoni, Yuvi changed the concept of chasing in ODIs': Agarkar
India to hold key Covid vaccine meet today, likely to discuss pricing & procurement
