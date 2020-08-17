Rocky, the police dog that solved 365 police cases, dies

mumbai

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 10:54 IST

Rocky, the trustee canine colleague who helped the Beed Police solve 365 cases breathed his last on Sunday and received a farewell from his fellow police personnel.

“At 4 pm today, Rocky, our canine companion and colleague passed away due to a long illness. He had helped in the solving of 365 cases. The Beed Police family is deeply pained by his demise. A tribute was paid to the brave dog,” Beed Police tweeted along with pictures of Rocky.

Some dogs are specially trained to assist police and other law-enforcement personnel for various services like searching drugs and explosives, finding evidence, and locating people.