RPF rescue 290 stranded train passengers stuck in flooded tracks

RPF rescue 290 stranded train passengers stuck in flooded tracks

mumbai Updated: Aug 06, 2020 01:14 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustantimes
         

The railway protection force (RPF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 290 passengers from local trains on Central Railway (CR) that got stuck in flood waters on Wednesday evening. Due to heavy rainfall, two local trains got stuck near Masjid Bunder railway station. Zonal railway called NDRF and fire brigade to assist in the rescue operation.

According to railway officials, there was 17 inch water on railway tracks near Masjid Bunder railway station on Wednesday evening.

Local train services are stopped when water levels on tracks reach 8 inches.

RPF formed teams and began rescue operations to remove passengers from trains at 5pm and it went on till late Wednesday evening.

“The passengers were rescued by RPF and shifted to shelter homes opened by the civic body. One local train was stuck on railway lines towards Karjat and the other towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). We will be awarding RPF personnel for their bravery,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, CR.

Owing to heavy rainfall, local train services on both the Central and Western Railway were suspended. On CR, services were suspended between CSMT and Thane and between CSMT and Vashi railway stations.

On Western Railway, services were severely affected due to tree fall and waterlogging on tracks near Marine Lines and Charni Road railway stations. Train services were suspended between Mumbai Central and Churchgate railway stations.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) also diverted its buses on more than 76 routes on Wednesday due to 17 flooded roads.

