Ruckus in Thane civic body by corporators over property tax waiver

mumbai

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 01:09 IST

BJP corporators from Thane created a ruckus in the general body meeting of the Thane Municipal Corporation held on Friday over Shiv Sena’s poll promise of waiver of property tax on flats with area of less than 500 sq ft.

The party corporators sang songs in the house to draw attention to the demand.

Meanwhile, Congress corporators also demanded exemption of property tax to those below poverty line, at least for three months.

Shiv Sena, in its manifesto in 2017 civic polls, had promised waiver of property tax for houses with an area of less than 500 sq ft BJP and MNS had staged several protests in Thane in the last few days, reminding the ruling party of its promise in the pandemic. BJP has also installed huge banners across the city reminding the Sena of its poll promise.

Manohar Dumbre, BJP corporator from Ghodbunder, said, “Sena made a promise to the people of Thane to waive property tax after coming into power. However, there is no follow up on this promise. In this pandemic, such an exemption is important for the people.”

He was seconded by other corporators who sang songs to remind Sena of its promise. The Sena, however, chose to remain silent.

Vikrant Chavan, Congress corporator, said, “There are many people who have lost their livelihood in this pandemic. People are jobless and not even able to provide two square meals to their families. The worst affected are those residing in slums. We request the corporation to exempt property tax on these people who are below poverty line at least for three months.”

Sena corporator Vimal Bhoir also supported the demand and said that the months of exemption should be increased to five instead of three for those residing in slums.

The administration claimed that no such decision was taken yet. An officer said, “We have collected good amount of property tax despite the lockdown. We have also extended the 10 per cent tax rebate to those who pay taxes early till end of September. There is no decision yet to exempt property tax for slums and will need a detailed discussion.”