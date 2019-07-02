Rush to board local train at Thane station leads to stampede-like situation

With suburban services running late, rush to catch a local train in the morning peak hour led to a stampede-like situation at Thane station on Monday. Railway officials said nobody was injured.

Khyati Sharma, 30, a commuter from Thane, said, around 11am, when a CSMT local arrived on platform 4, women commuters rushed to board the train without letting others alight.

“This led to chaos as women started pushing each other leading to a stampede-like situation,” said Sharma.

Nivedita Soman, 36, another commuter from Thane, said platforms were overcrowded as commuters were waiting for a train for 30 to 40 minutes. “Some women fell on the platform,” Soman said. A senior official from the station said, “The frequency of trains was poor in the morning. Thane station was crowded. Women could not alight from train as others rushed in, leading to a chaos. Nobody was injured as the situation was soon brought under control by the railway police.”

1 injured in plaster collapse in Mumbra

A 30-year-old woman was injured after the plaster of a ceiling collapsed on the third floor flat of Faisan Apartment in Mumbra at 7.30am on Monday. “Bhagmati Yadav suffered minor injuries and was taken to Kalwa Hospital,” said an official from regional disaster management cell (RDMC), Thane.

Two incidents of wall collapse were reported from Masunda Lake and Dongripada, but no one was injured.

