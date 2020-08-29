e-paper
Sanjay Bhatia takes oath as Maharashtra Upa-Lokayukta

mumbai Updated: Aug 29, 2020 01:05 IST
Sanjay Bhatia, former chairman of the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT), has been appointed as the Upa-Lokayukta of Maharashtra. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath to Bhatia at a brief ceremony held at Raj Bhavan on Friday.

Bhatia, who retired from the civil services on July 31, he will get a term of five years as Upa-Lokayukta.

The 1985-batch officer is a mechanical engineer and completed MBA from the Southern Cross University, Australia. He has also served as the vice-chairman and managing director of Cidco, commissioner, sales tax and chairman of Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB), among other important positions.

Lokayukta ML Tahiliyani’s five-year term ended on August 23 and Upa-Lokayukta Dr Shailesh Kumar Sharma is holding additional charge of the position.

