SC stay on Maratha quota: No clarity on new schedule for Class 11 admissions in Maharashtra

mumbai

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 00:18 IST

More than a week after the state government stayed admissions to first-year junior colleges (FYJC), it is yet to declare a revised schedule for the process. The lack of clarity over the resumption of the process has left students anxious and colleges confused.

On September 9, the Supreme Court (SC) ordered an interim stay on Maratha reservations in education and jobs, following which the state education department stayed FYJC admissions until further notice. The community was provided 12% reservation in education under the socially and educationally backward class (SEBC) category, which after the SC stay was no longer held valid.

Though the department said that a revised timetable for the second admission round – which was to take place on June 10 – will be declared soon, it is yet to make an announcement on the schedule.

“We are yet to get clarity on the issue from the state government,” said a senior official from the state education department.

Colleges said they are flooded with calls from students on queries over the resumption of the admission process.

“Students have all kinds of anxieties. The ones who are yet to get admissions are clueless about when the process will start, while students whose admissions have been confirmed under the SEBC quota are now worried of losing their seats. We cannot guide students in such a situation because we ourselves do not know the government’s plan of action,” said the principal of a junior college in the eastern suburbs.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region alone, more than 2.12 lakh students applied for admissions for around 3.1 lakh seats that are up for grabs this year. Of the 17,844 seats reserved for students applying under the SEBC category, only 2,923 (16%) applied for admissions, even as 2,309 students under the quota have been allotted a college in the first round of admissions. This is a considerable dip from 2019, when 30% of the total seats were claimed by students from the SEBC quota.