Home / Mumbai News / Scarcity of oxygen cylinders in Badlapur put families in quandary

Scarcity of oxygen cylinders in Badlapur put families in quandary

mumbai Updated: Sep 13, 2020 00:52 IST
Anamika Gharat 
Anamika Gharat 
         

Between 20 and 30 patients admitted after testing positive for Covid-19 in Badlapur have been forced to run helter and skelter due to scarcity of oxygen-equipped beds in the town on Saturday.

Patients were also asked to get their own oxygen cylinders or shift to hospitals.

Amol Parab, 32, Badlapur east resident, admitted his father in a city-based private hospital seven days ago with complaints of breathlessness. He was suddenly asked to shift from the hospital on Saturday early morning as there was no oxygen cylinder left.

Parab said, “My 72-year-old father has been admitted in the hospital seven days back, and on Saturday I received a call around 7 am from a doctor to shift him immediately. They informed that the hospital did not have oxygen cylinders. I tried to shift him to another hospital but no beds were available. I looked for cylinder in nine different places including government hospital suppliers but no one had any in stock. Finally, a Ulhasnagar-based cylinder dealer gave me one for Rs 500 with Rs 10,000 as deposit.”

In another case, a patient was admitted on Friday evening and on Saturday morning, family received a call to immediately shift the patient.

Alok Vichare, 33, admitted his 63-year-old mother for pneumonia and Covid-19 treatment at a private hospital in Badlapur on Friday evening. She was on oxygen supply. Suddenly, at 7.30 am on Saturday, Vichare got a call to immediately to shift the patient. Vichare said, “We felt so scared at the moment as, at a time, 20 to 30 families were searching for hospitals to shift their patients. I called suppliers in Badlapur but there were no spare cylinder. I went all the way to Thane and bought an oxygen cylinder. “

District civil surgeon of Thane, Kishor Pawar, said, “There is an issue of scarcity of oxygen cylinders in Badlapur. After checking the issue, we come to know that the refilling agency has not sent the cylinder because of which the issues occurred. We have spoken to our suppliers from Navi Mumbai and now the issue has been resolved. Soon hospitals will get their cylinder refilled.”

