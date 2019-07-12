Search continues for Mumbai toddler who fell into drain in Goregaon; locals plan roadblock over delay

Rescuers on Friday continued to look for the one-and-a-half-year-old boy who fell into an open gutter in Mumbai’s western suburb of Goregaon late on Wednesday, as local residents threatened to block roads if the toddler is not found soon.

Three teams from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s solid waste management department and engineers of the civic body, and firemen are using halogen torches and bamboo sticks to search for the toddler, Devansh Suraj Singh. A team of the NDRF has also been asked to join the operation.

“Currently, there are two crews of firemen on the spot. We tried to launch a drone on Thursday night with a camera but could not get the flying range. Right now, we are searching three to four km away from the spot,” assistant divisional fire officer EV Mhatale said.

Mumbai Police have deployed personnel and at least four vans to control the situation as agitated residents in Ambedkar Chowk on Goregaon Mulund Link Road in Goregaon (East) gathered around the spot.

Singh’s parents reported him missing at around 10:24pm on Wednesday. His parents, who live near the drain, spotted his slipper next to it and realised he may have fallen into the manhole as the city was lashed with heavy rains.

