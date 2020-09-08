e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Sena-BJP showdown in upper House: Former allies field candidates for deputy chairperson post

Sena-BJP showdown in upper House: Former allies field candidates for deputy chairperson post

The ruling party has the support of 35 members, while BJP has the support of 25, including its smaller allies, in the 78-member House

mumbai Updated: Sep 08, 2020 09:41 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
BJP has 22 members in the House and a member of Rashtriya Samaj Paksha backs them.
BJP has 22 members in the House and a member of Rashtriya Samaj Paksha backs them.(AFP)
         

Former allies Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party could come face to face during the election of the deputy chairperson of the legislative council on Tuesday. Sena’s Neelam Gorhe, who had been renominated by her party, is the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate, while BJP has fielded former minister Vijay Girkar.

The ruling party has the support of 35 members, while BJP has the support of 25, including its smaller allies, in the 78-member House. The remaining 18 seats are vacant.

The MVA, which comprises the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress, have 14, nine and eight members, respectively. Two smaller parties—Peasants and Workers Party and Lok Bharati Party—have one member each and support the ruling alliance. BJP has 22 members and a member of Rashtriya Samaj Paksha backs them. There are four independents in the House.

Also Read: Monsoon session of Maharashtra Assembly: Ruckus over gram panchayat administrator

The BJP is pinning its hopes on the four independent legislators. There are also chances that the BJP may withdraw its candidate, facilitating an unopposed election.

Legislative council chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar announced the election on day one of the two-day monsoon session. The post has been vacant since April 24 after Gorhe’s term in the upper House ended. Gorhe, who was the deputy chairperson of the upper House, was re-elected as MLC in May.

On Monday, leader of opposition in the Council, Pravin Darekar (BJP) initially opposed the move to hold elections, stating that several members have not been able to attend and they would lose their right to vote.

Also Read: Security beefed up at Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s home Matoshree at Bandra after ‘threat’ calls

The chairman on Monday directed deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar to see if both sides could find a candidate by consensus to fill the post unopposed. However, both sides could not arrive at a consensus and BJP wanted to field a candidate.

tags
top news
Face-off at Rechin La leads to scuffle with aggressive PLA. Situation tense but ground commanders talking
Face-off at Rechin La leads to scuffle with aggressive PLA. Situation tense but ground commanders talking
Congress to give final shape to its Parliament strategy today
Congress to give final shape to its Parliament strategy today
LIVE: China acted in open, transparent manner on Covid, says Prez Xi Jinping
LIVE: China acted in open, transparent manner on Covid, says Prez Xi Jinping
Russia releases first batch of Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V into public
Russia releases first batch of Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V into public
Why police team did not wear bulletproof jackets in Batla House encounter
Why police team did not wear bulletproof jackets in Batla House encounter
Rhea complains against Sushant’s sisters, Dr Tarun Kumar; case goes to CBI
Rhea complains against Sushant’s sisters, Dr Tarun Kumar; case goes to CBI
Two options offered to states only way out, says Centre on GST compensation
Two options offered to states only way out, says Centre on GST compensation
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In