Separate authority for slum redevelopment in other cities, towns in MMR

mumbai Updated: Aug 27, 2020 00:43 IST
To facilitate redevelopment of slums in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to form a separate slum rehabilitation authority (SRA) for eight cities and seven towns in the region.

The authority is expected to help in effective implementation of slums rehabilitation schemes in Navi Mumbai, Thane, Panvel, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayander, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Vasai-Virar and Ulhasnagar municipal corporations and Ambarnath, Badlapur, Alibaug, Pen, Khopoli, Matheran and Karjat municipal councils.

A provision of ₹200 crore has also been approved for the new authority. The state has also formed a study group headed by the housing secretary to recommend measures for implementing slum rehabilitation schemes in other major cities of the state.

