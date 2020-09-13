Serial mobile thief on the run for three years, arrested in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 23:54 IST

A robber who returned to Mumbai in anticipation of lockdown ending, was arrested by the crime branch officers of the government railway police (GRP) on Saturday. The 32-year-old mobile robber who was evading arrest since the past three years was arrested from Titwala.

According to the GRP special task force officers, the accused Naimuddin Mehmood Alam has many mobile robbery and pick-pocketing cases registered against him across the Harbour and Central railway lines. API Hemraj Sathe from STF crime branch said that on Saturday they had received a tip off that Alam who had fled to his village after a lockdown was announced by the State government, had returned to Mumbai.

“When the railway services were stopped owing to the pandemic, several robbers and criminals had fled the city,” said Sathe. The STF officers said that they had got Alam’s address in March, however, when they reached his house in Kalyan, they learnt that Alam who is a native in Uttar Pradesh had left Mumbai as he was unable to continue robbing commuters.

Since the past year, officers of the STF had been tracing Alam. Sathe said that they had approached their informers at various places and asked them to keep an eye on robbers who were wanted and had left the city.

On Saturday, Sathe said that they were informed that Alam had returned to the city anticipating that the lockdown would be over in a few days.