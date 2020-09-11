e-paper
Set up e-office system for Mantralaya: CM Thackeray

Set up e-office system for Mantralaya: CM Thackeray

mumbai Updated: Sep 11, 2020 00:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray directed state officials to set up an e-office system for various departments in Mantralaya. Thackeray, who was given a presentation on the e-governance plan, said that cloud technology should be used so that employees, officials, secretaries and ministers can work from any location. In the first phase, letters, attendance of Mantralaya employees are to be set up online.

“Use the latest in information technology such as cloud technology. A system will have to be created so that all the members in the decision-making process, including employees, officers, secretaries and ministers, should be able to make decisions from wherever they are. Because of the coronavirus outbreak, we have to think about the attendance in office and the nature of the work,” the CM was quoted in the press note from the chief minister’s office (CMO).

Thackeray has directed officials to prepare an action plan for effective implementation of the e-office system. “While using the latest technology, the best security system would also be needed,” he added.

Environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, who was present in the meeting, said that while increasing the pace of administrative work, the system should also integrate grievance redressal along with social media ticketing system for local issues. He added that chat-bots can also be included in the system to help people resolve their issues.

According to a statement from the CMO, e-file, e-leave and management information system along with posts and letters coming to Mantralaya would be started in the first phase of e-office.

